Press release from Asheville Affiliates:

The Asheville Affiliates and Mountain BizWorks are hosting an evening celebrating Western North Carolina’s entrepreneurs. The party marks 30 years of helping small businesses start, grow, and thrive. Tickets are just $25 in advance and include drinks, food, and live entertainment by The Cheeksters on Thursday, August 22, from 6-9 p.m. at Ambrose West (312 Haywood Road in Asheville).

“The Asheville Affiliates started as an idea to ‘party with a purpose’ in 1999. 20 years later, the Asheville Affiliates is a community network of over 3,000 members who’ve raised more than $500,000 for local nonprofits,” according to Beth Hesse, President of the Asheville Affiliates.

“As we host parties this year, we’re happy to join creative forces with Mountain BizWorks as the organization celebrates a milestone, too. So many businesses that are a staple of WNC are here because of the amazing lending and coaching Mountain BizWorks has provided over the past three decades.”

The party, titled No Pearl Without Grit to play on the traditional 30th anniversary gift, will feature live music from local band The Cheeksters, beer and wine, light bites from local restaurants, and raffles featuring jewelry, vacation getaways, theatre tickets, and much more. Ambrose West offers several different spaces for guests to enjoy one-of-a-kind experiences throughout the night.

Catawba Brewing Company has provided beer since the inception of the Asheville Affiliates and returns for this party. A selection of white and red wines will come from Sour Grapes and cider from Urban Orchard Cider Company. Devil’s Foot Beverage Company will supply cans of their craft ginger beers, lemonades, and limeades. Food selections include offerings from The Rustic Grape, Mellow Mushroom, The Hop Ice Cream Café, Roots Hummus, Trader Joe’s, and more.

Tickets are $25 in advance ($30 on the day of the event) and are on sale now at www.ashevilleaffiliates.com. Everything is included except for raffle tickets, which can be purchased for $5 each or five for $20.

The Asheville Affiliates season sponsors include 103.3 Asheville FM, Catawba Brewing Company, Classic Event Rental, FASTSIGNS, Star 104.3, Rotanz Design, Symmetry Financial Group, The Hop Ice Cream Café, WNC magazine, Another Broken Egg Café, Asheville Outlets, Asheville Downtown Association, Asheville Sport & Social Club, Chimney Rock at Chimney Rock State Park, Devil’s Foot Beverage Company, Grand Bohemian Hotel Asheville, Poseidon Spa, Sunshine Window Cleaning, and The Rustic Grape. Western Carolina University is a key event sponsor for this party.