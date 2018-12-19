Press release from United Way of Transylvania County:

Nominations are now being accepted for the 2019 Governor’s Volunteer Service Award. Transylvania County nominations are being coordinated by United Way of Transylvania County’s TRAIN (Transylvania Resource Access Information Network).

The awards program, created by the Office of the Governor in 1979, recognizes North Carolina’s most dedicated volunteers. Through the years, the award has been bestowed on thousands of North Carolinians who have shown concern and compassion for their neighbors by volunteering in their local community.

“These awards generated a lot of excitement in our community last year. All of our county’s nominees were recognized by the Governor’s office last year, one with a medallion award,” explained Colin Kirkman, TRAIN Specialist.

Any person, group, or entity from the public, non-profit and private sector may be nominated for the Governor’s Award. There are categories for the type of nominee (senior, youth, faith-based, family, group, business, etc.). Additional categories are based upon the area of service (animal, environmental, disaster, youth, preservation, etc.).

“This process gives us a forum to share the phenomenal volunteer efforts happening every day in Transylvania County. It was very meaningful to see the warmth, recognition and appreciation expressed by all at last year’s celebration of volunteers,” Kirkman added.

Transylvania County can select up to ten individuals/businesses/groups/teams, and one paid Director of Volunteers to be recognized for their outstanding contributions to their communities. In the event of more than 10 local applications, a local committee will select the 10 to proceed to the state level.

All Transylvania County nominees will be recognized at the TRAIN Celebration of Volunteers in the spring of 2019. One of the local nominees will be nominated for the Governor’s Medallion Award for Volunteer Service, which is awarded to the top 20 volunteers in the state.

Nomination forms and tips for successful nominations are available for download on the VolunteerTransylvania.org website at volunteertransylvania.org/ and on the NC Volunteer Awards page at nc.gov/agencies/volunteer/volunteer-awards.

Completed applications must be submitted to UnitedWayTRAIN@comporium.net by noon on Monday, January 14, 2019. Questions should be directed to Colin Kirkman at 883-8822 or the email above.