Non-potable water and drinking water are still available at three fire stations from 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.: West Buncombe, Enka-Candler Station #2, and Woodfin Fire Station. The Woodfin location, however, will be ceasing operations after 5 p.m. Monday. Both West Buncombe Fire and Enka-Candler Fire #2 will remain open until further notice. Residents seeking non-potable water for flushing toilets must bring their own containers to fill. Non-potable water cannot be used as drinking water. Residents who need drinking water can also access limited quantities of bottled water.

Fire station locations:

West Buncombe Fire Department – 549 Old County Home Road, Asheville, NC 28806

Enka-Candler Station #2 – 2332 Smoky Park Highway, Candler, NC 28715

Woodfin Fire Department – 20 New St., Asheville NC 28804 (closing after 5 p.m. Monday)

What is non-potable water? Non-potable water is not treated to drinking water standards and is not meant for human or pet consumption, even if boiled. It can be used for flushing toilets or watering plants, but should not be used for cooking or washing hands. Hand sanitizer should be used as a safe alternative for handwashing.

What is potable water? Potable water is water that’s been treated and is safe for human and pet consumption.

Residents who are not able to acquire water themselves can call water resources customer service at 828-251-1122 to request delivery. City of Asheville Water Department customer service will be staffed Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Delivery is available for drinking, personal hygiene, flushing toilets and any other sanitation needs. Please do not call 911 for water.

All seven YMCA locations that are part of the YMCA of Western North Carolina system are open Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. for individuals that do not have water and need to shower. YMCA locations can be found online here. No membership is needed.

After a water outage, follow these guidelines to bring your water back on safely.

For food establishment guidance around boil water advisories and water outages, click here.

For updated water outage updates, visit the City of Asheville page here.