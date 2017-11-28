Press release from Asheville Regional Airport:

Asheville Regional Airport (AVL) is pleased to announce that American Airlines will reinstate nonstop service to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) this summer. Nonstop flights will be offered Saturdays, beginning June 7, and are planned to operate through August.

“It is very good news for air travelers that a nonstop option will be available this summer,” says Lew Bleiweis, A.A.E., Executive Director. “The Dallas area is a top destination market for our area’s travelers, and the nonstop option will help make travel even more convenient and easy to and from AVL.”

American offered summer seasonal nonstop daily service to DFW in 2010 and 2011, and then discontinued the route at the time the airline was merging with U.S. Airways. A reinstatement of a nonstop option to DFW is an indicator of the airline’s confidence in the western North Carolina market.

The airport encourages travelers to book the nonstop flight, because success of the Saturday service could lead to an extension or expansion of nonstop flights to DFW in the future. And as a reminder, when not traveling on a Saturday, American does offer frequent daily connections to DFW from AVL through Charlotte Douglas International Airport, which is also a convenient and easy option.

Additionally, DFW is a gateway to numerous west coast, Latin America and Asia destinations — many of which are only offered by American Airlines.

To book a ticket, visit www.aa.com.