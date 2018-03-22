Press release from City of Asheville:

Heads up to folks who cross the railroad tracks in the River Arts District. The Norfolk Southern (NS) road crossing on Riverside Drive near Southern States (464 Riverside Drive) will close for a one-day maintenance on March 28. The closure is expected to last around 10 hours to complete. This is not a City of Asheville project but we thought it would be helpful to the RAD community and those who commute through this area to know about this closure in advance.

This one-day closure is designed to minimize impact on local businesses and commuters.

This project is part of an upgrade on that line of track. Norfolk Southern improvements to this railroad crossing will include:

· Replacing the crossties

· Restoring a proper surface

· Paving

During the closure, the Riverside Drive crossing will be closed to ALL traffic — vehicular, bicycle and pedestrian — for safety purposes. This construction site will be off limits to local citizens for safety and legal reasons. Signage notifying everyone of this closure is expected to go up in the nearby area soon. Detour signs will also be posted.

