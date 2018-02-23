Press release from Norm Bossert campaign:

Today, career educator and retired principal of the Black Mountain Elementary School Norm Bossert announced his candidacy for the North Carolina State Senate district 48.

“Don’t let my soft demeanor fool you – I will fight and fight hard for the people of this state,” Norm said. “It is time to renew our trust in each other and in our elected officials.”

Prior to announcing his candidacy, Norm traveled the district listening to voters in Transylvania, Henderson, and southern Buncombe County. Voters voiced many of the same concerns: health care, the economy, and public education.

“It was heartbreaking to hear how many of my neighbors tell me they feel like our government isn’t working for them,” Norm continued. “A policeman and his wife told me they are afraid that treating their child’s M.S. will bankrupt their family if Medicaid is cut. I listened to a single mom talk about her struggle to feed, clothe and properly house her two sons as a grill cook at $8.45 an hour. A man whose mother managed to put him and his two sisters through college working as a maid can’t afford the $18,941 a year needed to send his son to Appalachian State University. What’s that say about our state?”

In 44 years as a professional educator, Norm’s strongest suit has always been his commitment: commitment to his students, to quality education, to getting people to talk to each other, to getting results for everyone. Norm promises to take that commitment to the state Senate and find sensible solutions that create real progress for everyone.

“We need new leaders, not more politicians, in our state government,” Norm said. “People who will expand Medicaid, help bring good jobs to our rural areas, and invest in our young people, not saddle them with debt. I’m committed to finding common ground and real solutions, and I’d be honored to have your support.”

BACKGROUND

Norm is a retired principal and career education who lives with his wife, Shelley, in Pisgah Forest. Before moving to North Carolina in 1996, he served at NATO headquarters in Brussels teaching and coaching children of US and Allied military personnel stationed in Europe, where he was named teacher of the year. After settling in North Carolina, he first taught at Apple Valley Middle School in Henderson County, was an assistant principal of Buncombe Community School, and directed Buncombe County’s Progressive Education Program before becoming principal in Black Mountain. Norm has a bachelor’s degree from Old Dominion University and a master’s degree in school administration from Western Carolina University.