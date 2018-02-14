Press release from Asheville Area Arts Council:

The North Carolina Arts Council has awarded $75,000 in grants to support four arts programs that will serve military personnel, veterans and their families in the state.

“We are grateful that the North Carolina General Assembly funded this new program to support the men and women who make sacrifices every day while serving in the military,” said Wayne Martin, Executive Director of the North Carolina Arts Council. “This reoccurring appropriation allows us to provide specific arts outreach to our military and veterans communities.”

Research from the National Endowment for the Arts documents the transformative and restorative power of the arts for both veterans and active service men and women.

“Engaging in arts activities enhances healing, and provides important health benefits in every stage from recovery to wellness,” says Vicki Vitiello, who oversees the Arts Council’s new initiative. “The arts create opportunities for service members and veterans to tell their stories in different ways, and helps to connect them to the wider community.”

A panel of arts professionals and military representatives reviewed the proposal in a competitive review process, and the following programs were approved:

Asheville Area Arts Council, Asheville

Grant award: $26,000

This grant will expand an existing partnership between the Asheville Area Arts Council and the Charles George VA Medical Center to provide more creative opportunities for veterans in the area, such as community-based workshops in pottery and in fiber arts. The classes will be taught by local professional artists.

For more information on the Asheville Area Arts Council’s Arts & Wellness Program for Veterans, visit their website.