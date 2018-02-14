Press release from Asheville Area Arts Council:
The North Carolina Arts Council has awarded $75,000 in grants to support four arts programs that will serve military personnel, veterans and their families in the state.
“We are grateful that the North Carolina General Assembly funded this new program to support the men and women who make sacrifices every day while serving in the military,” said Wayne Martin, Executive Director of the North Carolina Arts Council. “This reoccurring appropriation allows us to provide specific arts outreach to our military and veterans communities.”
Research from the National Endowment for the Arts documents the transformative and restorative power of the arts for both veterans and active service men and women.
“Engaging in arts activities enhances healing, and provides important health benefits in every stage from recovery to wellness,” says Vicki Vitiello, who oversees the Arts Council’s new initiative. “The arts create opportunities for service members and veterans to tell their stories in different ways, and helps to connect them to the wider community.”
A panel of arts professionals and military representatives reviewed the proposal in a competitive review process, and the following programs were approved:
Asheville Area Arts Council, Asheville
Grant award: $26,000
This grant will expand an existing partnership between the Asheville Area Arts Council and the Charles George VA Medical Center to provide more creative opportunities for veterans in the area, such as community-based workshops in pottery and in fiber arts. The classes will be taught by local professional artists.
For more information on the Asheville Area Arts Council’s Arts & Wellness Program for Veterans, visit their website.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.