Press release from North Carolina Forestry Association

The North Carolina Forestry Association’s annual Sustainable Forestry Teachers Experience kicked off in late June in the Piedmont of N.C., followed by the Eastern region in early July, and the final 2021 experience will be held in Asheville July 12-13 at the Biltmore Forest and Cradle of Forestry.

The Sustainable Forestry Teachers Experience is an overnight professional development program for STEM educators. NCFA provides lodging, meals and transportation between field trips during this premier program for N.C. teachers. Teachers involved will spend time discovering the forests in the western part of our state, and learn about the wood products industry, explore sustainable forestry and learn how professionals conserve N.C.’s natural resources.

Not only does NCFA Director of Education, Amy Juliana, instruct teachers in a classroom, but she also takes them behind the scenes to tour NCFA member-owned demonstration forests, logging sites and/or tree farms. Teachers also have the opportunity to participate in Project Learning Tree activities, and most importantly, get to network with STEM educators across N.C. and connect with natural resource professionals.

Angela Adams, a N.C. teacher said about the program, it is a “fantastic two days of hands-on activities, walking park trails, engaging speakers, up-close timber management and logging experience. I love the bags of free wood-related products and lesson plans to start exploring sustainable forestry with my students.”

Who Should Apply?

The workshop is best suited for formal and non-formal STEM professionals with emphasis on third grade to twelfth grade science educators. High school teachers who lead topics aligned to Earth science, environment, biology and agriculture will find the program most beneficial.

About North Carolina Forestry Association

The NCFA is the state’s oldest forest conservation organization, established in 1911. Today it is a private, non-profit partnership of approximately 4,000 forest managers, landowners, mill operators, loggers, furniture manufacturers, educators and others concerned about the long-term health and productivity of the state’s forest resources and the industries they support.