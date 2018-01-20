SBI Has Job Openings for Special Agent I Positions

RALEIGH — The State Bureau of Investigation is accepting job applications until Friday, Jan. 26, at 5 p.m. for approximately 12 special agent I positions to work in various locations statewide.



“We are looking for men and women who are physically fit, of strong moral and ethical character and who would enjoy working in an investigative law enforcement role,” said Bob Schurmeier, director of the SBI. “I encourage those who qualify to consider being a part of this agency that protects and serves the citizens of North Carolina in many ways.”



The job requirements include graduation from a four-year college and 12 months of law enforcement experience. The candidate must be at least 21 years old, be a responsible and law-abiding citizen of the United States, be willing to work day, night, weekends and holidays and successfully complete a comprehensive background investigation.

Those who qualify will undergo 19 weeks of training to include learning how to investigate crime scenes, firearms training, physical fitness testing, and training on policies, laws, ethics, cultural diversity, forensics, illegal drugs and canine handling.

Assigned to district offices across the state, SBI special agents conduct criminal investigations and assist local, federal and other state law enforcement agencies. Agents may also specialize in areas such as financial, environmental or computer crimes.

