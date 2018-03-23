Press release from the North Carolina Department of Commerce:

The state’s seasonally adjusted February unemployment rate was 4.5 percent, remaining unchanged from January’s revised rate. The national rate remained unchanged at 4.1 percent.

North Carolina’s February 2018 unemployment rate decreased 0.3 of a percentage point from a year ago. The number of people employed increased 4,236 over the month to 4,751,873 and increased 78,050 over the year. The number of people unemployed increased 289 over the month to 222,545 and decreased 14,055 over the year.

Seasonally adjusted Total Nonfarm industry employment, as gathered through the monthly establishment survey, increased 9,000 to 4,467,600 in February. The major industries with the largest over-the-month increases were Trade, Transportation & Utilities at 4,200, followed by Financial Activities, 1,700; Manufacturing, 1,400; Other Services, 1,200; Information, 900; Leisure & Hospitality Services, 500; Government, 300; and Professional & Business Services, 200. Major industries experiencing decreases were Education & Health Services, 1,100; and Construction, 300. Mining & Logging employment remained unchanged over the month.

Since February 2017, Total Nonfarm jobs gained 71,300 with the Total Private sector growing by 64,300 and Government increasing by 7,000. The largest over-the-year increase among major industries was Professional & Business Services at 19,900, followed by Trade, Transportation & Utilities, 12,300; Leisure & Hospitality Services, 8,500; Financial Activities, 7,200; Government, 7,000; Education & Health Services, 4,700; Manufacturing, 4,300; Construction, 4,200; Information, 2,800; Mining & Logging, 200; and Other Services, 200.

The next unemployment update is scheduled for Wednesday, April 4, when the county unemployment rates for February 2018 will be released.