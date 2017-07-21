Press release from the North Carolina Department of Commerce:

RALEIGH — The state’s seasonally adjusted June unemployment rate was 4.2 percent, decreasing 0.3 of a percentage point from May’s revised rate. The national rate increased 0.1 of a percentage point to 4.4 percent.

North Carolina’s June 2017 unemployment rate decreased 0.7 of a percentage point from a year ago. The number of people employed decreased 3,724 over the month to 4,701,188 and increased 86,185 over the year. The number of people unemployed decreased 14,892 over the month to 208,051 and decreased 30,716 over the year.

Seasonally adjusted Total Nonfarm industry employment, as gathered through the monthly establishment survey, increased 12,600 to 4,406,900 in June. The major industries with the largest over-the-month increases were Government at 9,100, followed by Education & Health Services, 4,300; Professional & Business Services, 3,100; Leisure & Hospitality Services, 1,500; and Trade, Transportation & Utilities, 300. Major industries experiencing decreases were Construction, 2,200; Other Services, 1,500; Financial Activities, 1,300; and Manufacturing, 700. Information and Mining & Logging industry employment remained unchanged.

Since June 2016, Total Nonfarm jobs gained 72,200 with the Total Private sector growing by 63,300 and Government increasing by 8,900. The largest over-the-year increase among major industries was Professional & Business Services at 30,200, followed by Education & Health Services, 14,000; Leisure & Hospitality Services, 9,900; Government, 8,900; Other Services, 5,500; Trade, Transportation & Utilities, 4,200; Financial Activities, 3,400; Construction, 1,100; and Mining & Logging, 200. Major industries experiencing decreases were Information, 4,500; and Manufacturing, 700.

The next unemployment update is scheduled for Wednesday, August 2, 2017 when the county unemployment rates for June 2017 will be released.