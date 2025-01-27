WHAT: The regular monthly joint board meeting of the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority, a Public Authority and a Nonprofit Corporation.

WHEN: Wednesday, January 29, 9–11 a.m.

WHERE:

IN PERSON: At The Explore Asheville Board Room , located on the First Floor at 27 College Place, Suite 200 Asheville , NC 28801.

VIRTUAL: Streamed live via Zoom webinar. Register here to attend virtually

AGENDA: Find the agenda posted on on Ashevillecvb.com. Other board meeting documents will be posted just prior to/ or following the meeting.

PUBLIC COMMENTS: The BCTDA invites comments from the general public either in person or virtually via Zoom. All public commenters will have up to 3 minutes to speak and agree to follow the Processes & Protocols for Public Comments & Rules of Decorum.

IN-PERSON COMMENTS: Members of the public attending a BCTDA meeting in person who wish to make public comments will sign up upon arrival and indicate their interest. At the appointed time on the agenda, the board chair will invite those who have signed up to stand and share their comments.

CALL-IN COMMENTS: Members of the public who have signed up in advance and are registered to attend virtually can call in their comments (audio only) using the virtual Zoom webinar platform. Those who wish to call in with comments must sign-up via email no later than 12 noon on Tuesday, January 28.

CONTACTS:

FOR MEDIA QUESTIONS / FOLLOW UP: For background information on topics covered during the meeting, or to set up interviews following the event, contact Ashley Greenstein, Public Information Manager.



For background information on topics covered during the meeting, or to set up interviews following the event, GENERAL QUESTIONS FROM THE PUBLIC: contact Sarah Myers, Manager Executive & Strategy.

NEXT MEETING: The next joint Buncombe County TDA meeting is on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at 9 a.m. More information about the meeting will be posted here.

