The Buncombe County Board of Elections will conduct a pilot risk-limiting audit (RLA) of the Nov. 2, 2021, municipal election at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18 at 50 Coxe Ave, Asheville, North Carolina. This is not an official County Board of Elections meeting. Board members may be present but will not conduct business. Members of the media and public may attend the meeting to observe the process but may not participate or otherwise interfere with the pilot audit. This is a pilot program in conjunction with the N.C. State Board of Elections. It is being conducted to educate state and county elections officials on the RLA process, with the intent of conducting these audits in future elections. For more on RLAs, please see this press release. The use of video or still cameras by the public inside the audit room is not permitted because of the statutory prohibition on photographing or videotaping individual ballots. Per county ordinance, face coverings will be required inside the Election Services warehouse. For more information about this meeting, please contact Election Services at (828) 250-4200. For more information about North Carolina election audits, including RLAS, please visit Post-Election Procedures and Audits | NCSBE or contact Patrick Gannon at patrick.gannon@ncsbe.gov.