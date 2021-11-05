Notice from Buncombe County:

NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING

NORTH CAROLINA

BUNCOMBE COUNTY

Notice is hereby given that the Buncombe County Audit Committee has called a special meeting of the Committee

beginning at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 to be held at 200 College Street, Room 310 in downtown

Asheville, in which it will consider and potentially take action on the following matters:

· August 3, 2021 & September 16, 2021 Minutes – Review & Take Action

· New CISO and Cybersecurity Update ‐ Review

· FY 2021 Financial Audit Update– Review & Potentially Take Action

· Internal Audit Director Recruitment Update ‐Review & Potentially Take Action

· Business Plan Update – Review & Vote

· Fiscal Year 2023 Budget Request – Review & Vote

· Internal Audit Update – Report ‐ Review

· Public Comment

· Announce Remaining Scheduled Meetings for Calendar Year 2021

– December 7, 2021 at 9:00 AM

If you have any questions about this meeting, please contact the Committee Secretary at 828‐250‐4145 or

Kelly.houston@buncombecounty.org.