Notice from Buncombe County:
NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING
NORTH CAROLINA
BUNCOMBE COUNTY
Notice is hereby given that the Buncombe County Audit Committee has called a special meeting of the Committee
beginning at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 to be held at 200 College Street, Room 310 in downtown
Asheville, in which it will consider and potentially take action on the following matters:
· August 3, 2021 & September 16, 2021 Minutes – Review & Take Action
· New CISO and Cybersecurity Update ‐ Review
· FY 2021 Financial Audit Update– Review & Potentially Take Action
· Internal Audit Director Recruitment Update ‐Review & Potentially Take Action
· Business Plan Update – Review & Vote
· Fiscal Year 2023 Budget Request – Review & Vote
· Internal Audit Update – Report ‐ Review
· Public Comment
· Announce Remaining Scheduled Meetings for Calendar Year 2021
– December 7, 2021 at 9:00 AM
If you have any questions about this meeting, please contact the Committee Secretary at 828‐250‐4145 or
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.