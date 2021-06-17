Press release from Buncombe County government:

Notice is hereby given that the Buncombe County audit committee has called a special meeting of the committee beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 23 to be held at 200 College Street, Room 310, in downtown Asheville, North Carolina, in order to discuss internal audit business matters and personnel matters.

If you have any questions about this meeting, please contact committee secretary Kelly Houston at 828‐250‐4145.