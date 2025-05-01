Zócalo Public Square, in collaboration with the Stanford Institute on Advancing Just Societies and The Asheville Art Museum, presents the inaugural event of the What Can Become of Us? series on May 2, 2025. This discussion will explore how migration shapes community identities in North Carolina, a growing immigrant gateway. Inspired by Pedro Lasch’s Coatlicue & Las Meninas: The Stanford Edition, the event features a conversation with artist Pedro Lasch, curator Jessica Orzulak, and a panel led by Tomás Jiménez, featuring Kwame Anthony Appiah, Nonny de la Peña, and Federico Rios. Media can obtain credentials through anna@zocalopublicsquare.org.

WHAT: Panel Discussion: How Do We See Ourselves in Each Other?