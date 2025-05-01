Press release from Zócalo Public Square:
Zócalo Public Square, in collaboration with the Stanford Institute on Advancing Just Societies and The Asheville Art Museum, presents the inaugural event of the What Can Become of Us? series on May 2, 2025. This discussion will explore how migration shapes community identities in North Carolina, a growing immigrant gateway. Inspired by Pedro Lasch’s Coatlicue & Las Meninas: The Stanford Edition, the event features a conversation with artist Pedro Lasch, curator Jessica Orzulak, and a panel led by Tomás Jiménez, featuring Kwame Anthony Appiah, Nonny de la Peña, and Federico Rios. Media can obtain credentials through anna@zocalopublicsquare.org.
WHAT: Panel Discussion: How Do We See Ourselves in Each Other?
KEY TOPICS: — Migration and Identity in a Changing South: How North Carolina’s growing immigrant communities are reshaping cultural and social landscapes.
— Art as a Reflection of Movement and Belonging: Exploring Pedro Lasch’s Coatlicue & Las Meninas: The Stanford Edition and how art challenges perceptions of identity.
— Seeing Ourselves in Each Other: How diverse communities build connection through shared experiences and storytelling.
WHO:
Tomás Jiménez, Founding Faculty Co-Director, the Stanford Institute for Advancing Just Societies
Pedro Lasch, Artist
Jessica Orzulak, Associate Curator, Asheville Art Museum
Kwame Anthony Appiah, “The Ethicist” columnist, the New York Times and philosopher
Nonny De La Peña, Immersive Journalism and Extended Reality (XR) Pioneer
Federico Rios, Former Assistant Director, City of Charlotte Office of Equity, Mobility, and Immigrant Integration
WHEN: Friday, May 2, 2025, at 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (EST)
WHERE: Asheville Art Museum 2 S Pack Square, Asheville, North Carolina 28801
