Press release from Western Carolina University:

Faculty from Western Carolina University and Southwestern Community College will be hosting an evening telescope viewing on Thursday, October 26th 2017, from 6 to 8 pm, at the Bridge Park, in Sylva. This event is part of the 2017 International Observe the Moon Night events.

Faculty from both schools will be at this free event to show the Moon through various telescopes. There will be a short presentation on identifying planets and constellations as well as activities to understand the Moon and its cycles. “In the past this event has been popular with children and their parents as well. Everyone remembers the first time the saw the Moon through a telescope,” said Enrique Gómez, assistant professor of Physics and Astronomy at WCU. Participants are encouraged to dress warmly as this event will be held outside. In case the evening is completely overcast, the event will be rescheduled for Thursday, November 2nd. For more information about this event contact Gómez at (828) 227-2718.

International Observe the Moon Night (InOMN) is an annual worldwide public event that encourages observation, appreciation, and understanding of our Moon and its connection to NASA planetary science and exploration, as well as the cultural and personal connections we all have with Earth’s nearest neighbor. Everyone on Earth is invited to join the celebration by hosting or attending an InOMN event — and uniting on one day each year to look at and learn about the Moon together. Learn more at observethemoonnight.org.