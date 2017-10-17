From the Campaign for Southern Equality:
First Ever Asheville City Council Forum on LGBTQ Issues on October 25th
- What: Asheville City Council Candidate Forum: LGBTQ Legal and Lived Equality. This marks the first ever city council forum specific to LGBTQ issues in Asheville. Learn more about the final 6 candidates running for city council and their policy positions on LGBTQ legal and lived equality in Asheville. The forum will be moderated by Allison Scott, Advocacy Director Tranzmission and Advisory Board member at the Campaign for Southern Equality. This is a non-partisan forum hosted by a coalition of 501c3 organizations that focus on issue-based advocacy and do not make endorsements.
- Who: Co-sponsors of the event are the Campaign for Southern Equality, Tranzmission, Western North Carolina AIDS Project and Blue Ridge Pride Center. WNCCHS, Democracy NC and Youth OUTright will be tabling at the event.
- When: Wednesday, October 25 at 6 p.m.
- Where: Friendship Hall at First Congregational UCC located at 20 Oak St, Asheville, North Carolina 28801.
- Accessibility: The space is accessible.
- Parking: Street parking on Oak and Woodfin Streets is free after 6 p.m.
- Childcare: Free childcare will be provided. Please RSVP to aaron@southernequality.org and include the number and age of kids who will need care.
- More information: www.facebook.com/events/1993172177605772/
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.