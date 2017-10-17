What: Asheville City Council Candidate Forum: LGBTQ Legal and Lived Equality.

This marks the first ever city council forum specific to LGBTQ issues in Asheville. Learn more about the final 6 candidates running for city council and their policy positions on LGBTQ legal and lived equality in Asheville.

The forum will be moderated by Allison Scott, Advocacy Director Tranzmission and Advisory Board member at the Campaign for Southern Equality.