Press release from Odyssey ClayWorks:

ODYSSEY CLAYWORKS announces the 6th Annual Odyssey Auction, taking place in their clay studio and gallery in the River Arts District on November 3rd from 6:30-9pm. This year’s auction will feature over 140 items by emerging, mid-career, and established artists in a number of mediums including renowned potters such as Sunshine Cobb, Justin Rothshank, and Liz Zlot Summerfield. All proceeds from this fundraiser benefit the Odyssey Scholarship Fund, whose mission is to make Odyssey’s programs available to all members of the Asheville and surrounding communities regardless of their income level. In addition to providing over $7000 in scholarships and tuition assistance to students, Odyssey ClayWorks offers a therapeutic program for Veterans suffering from PTSD; an award winning children’s program; and a nationally recognized professional development program for early career ceramic artists. Proceeds from the auction will directly support these programs.

Over 200 guests are expected to attend this lively event featuring both a silent and live auction, a beautifully catered meal as well as great music and dancing throughout the night.. According to Gabriel Kline, “As Odyssey is known throughout the ceramics world as a premier teaching studio, we will have work available by some of the finest artists working in the country. The Auction is a unique opportunity to bid on works by some of America’s most collectible ceramic artists.”

A limited number of tickets are available for the event at no charge on the Odyssey ClayWorks website, www.odysseyclayworks.com. Please call the studio for more information at 828-285-0210.