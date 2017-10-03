Old Edwards Hospitality Partners with Western Carolina University Natural Resource Conservation and Management Students for Evaluation

HIGHLANDS, NC — OCTOBER 2, 2017 As part of Old Edwards Hospitality Group’s ongoing efforts in sustainable practices, the company has partnered with Western Carolina University’s Natural Resource Conservation and Management Program senior class for their Research Seminar project.

In 2009, Old Edwards Inn and Spa received the first ‘NC Green Travel Award’ from the NCDEA, a governmental branch of the North Carolina Department of Environment and Natural Resources. With ongoing improvements, in 2016 the company’s rating was raised to a “three-dogwood blossom” status with an additional “cardinal” – NC Green Travel’s highest rating. This year, efforts continue in the form of a community partnership with students in the Geosciences and Natural Resources Department to help determine overlooked areas of potential “green” growth.

The students spend the first half of the semester gathering data on current practices at Old Edwards Inn and Spa. The second portion of the semester is devoted to evaluating the information in order to recommend improvements to sustainability practices. The large class is working in three individual groups utilizing their expertise and background to uncover possible new approaches to green hospitality while working within the parameters of the Old Edwards experience.

As each graduating senior class participates in a real-world project during the fall semester, Old Edwards hopes to continue the relationship with future students as the sustainability process continues at sister properties.

To learn more about this conservation program, visit www.wcu.edu/learn/departments-schools-colleges/cas/science-and-math/gnr/nrcm

For more information, call Anna Norton at 828-787-2601.