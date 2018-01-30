26th Annual Frostbite Run Celebrates Oldest & Largest Footrace in Henderson County

FLETCHER, NC – As the mercury drops and Old Man Winter comes sneaking in, we’re ready for all those awesome winter activities that turn cold weather into COOL weather: hot chocolate, snowball fights, and sledding included! In addition to these almost universal ways to chill when it’s cold, Henderson County has its own unique winter tradition: twenty six years of memories in Henderson County’s annual Frostbite Races, at the Leila Patterson Fitness & Aquatics Center and presented by Trace and Company.

Race Info: Sunday, February 18, 2018 at 2:00 p.m.

Location: Lelia Patterson Fitness & Aquatics Center, 1111 Howard Gap Road, Fletcher, NC

Race Day Information: The oldest and largest footrace in Henderson County, the Frostbite races, begin and finish at the Lelia Patterson Center located at Howard Gap Road & Naples Road in Fletcher, N.C. The distance events provide views of Hutch Mountain and are on hilly to challenging terrain, with some steep inclines on both the 10k and 5k courses.

The flat and fast, 1 mile course, makes this premier racing event an opportunity for all running levels and ages. A Kids Running Phenomenon is taking our country by storm from coast to coast, and participating in this exciting tradition is an excellent opportunity for you and your kids to get in on the action. Race day awaits, extending the promise of a great experience to competitors of all ability levels, ages, and walks of life.

Registration: For generations this event has been a family tradition and this year is no different. Registration is now open at https://racesonline.com/events/frostbiteraces . For the 26th Annual running of the events, we are cordially inviting all past participants to join us for this special commemorative event. Those who register 3 or more family members online (at one time) get 15 percent off your entries!

Big Brothers, Big Sisters

A portion of event proceeds will be used for the benefit of Big Brothers, Big Sisters and their mentor programs for underprivileged kids in our area. A United Way agency, they have been serving young people in Western North Carolina since 1982, and in that time, have created over 11,712 life-changing matches. Currently serving nine WNC counties, they match children aged 6-14 from single-parent homes with caring, adult mentors. More mentors are needed in the nine counties, so to help out or find out more, visit http://www.bbbswnc.org/ .

Our Race Host: The LPC

For years now, the Lelia Patterson Center has offered great deals on memberships and fitness services in their advanced facility. With aquatic areas, cardio and weight equipment, group sessions, and individualized training programs, the LPC brings a professional yet personal approach in helping locals achieve their respective fitness goals. The LPC’s personal fitness offerings are surpassed only by what they offer to the local community as a whole, promoting athletic events such as this one and encouraging locals to get out, get going, and get connected with others through competitive, wholesome, family-friendly fun.