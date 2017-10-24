Press release form UNC Asheville:

The fifth annual OLLI Art Bazaar, presenting works of art and crafts for sale, will take place on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 10-11 at UNC Asheville’s Reuter Center, home of OLLI, the Osher Lifelong Learning Center.

The OLLI Art Bazaar offers a chance to get a head start on holiday shopping, with painting, fiber arts, photography, jewelry, scarves, handmade soaps and lotions, cards and paper art, pottery, stained and fused glass, wood art, turned wood bowls and more, presented for display and sale by more than 40 members of OLLI.

The bazaar will be sweetened with home-baked cookies available for sale, along with snacks and beverages.

Entrance to the OLLI Art Bazaar at UNC Asheville’s Reuter Center is free and open to everyone from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10, and from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11. For more information, visit olliasheville.com or call 828.251.6140.