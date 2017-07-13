Press release:

Please join us on Sunday, July 30, to celebrate Ryan Conrad, our beloved friend, teacher, and fellow student of yoga.

Ryan’s presence was and is an important and irreplaceable part of our lives. Our shared journey with yoga was an important and irreplaceable part of his. We carry Ryan with us every day, but on this day, we will renew our dedication to our individual yoga journeys with chanting, meditation, and sharing, followed by asana practice.

In his last formal class and lesson to us, Ryan said:

“It’s our job to stand on the shoulders of the teachings of B.K.S. Iyengar and his students and all the people that we consider to be teachers and then become our own teachers… It’s a cycle. You come to class. The teacher sees something going on, and gives you some cues. Then you go home and struggle with it. You process through it. You develop critical analysis and you develop your own awareness. And that’s really where it goes from there. So yeah, let’s practice.”

–Ryan Conrad, December 11, 2016

4 – 4:30 pm Chanting, meditation, sharing

4:30 – 6 pm Asana practice led by One Center teachers

This is a free celebration. Please join us to commemorate this exceptional human being.

One Center Yoga is located at 120 Coxe Avenue, Suite 3B, in downtown Asheville. Visit us online at onecenteryoga

or call the studio at 828-225-1904 or e-mail us at info@onecenteryoga.com.