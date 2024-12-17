News release from Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) :
North Carolinians with disaster-related damage or loss from Tropical Storm Helene have one month
to apply for federal assistance. The application deadline is Jan. 7, 2025.
This applies to the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians of North Carolina and residents of the following counties:
Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Buncombe, Burke, Cabarrus, Caldwell, Catawba, Cherokee, Clay, Cleveland,
Forsyth, Gaston, Graham, Haywood, Henderson, Iredell, Jackson, Lee, Lincoln, Macon, Madison, McDowell,
Mecklenburg, Mitchell, Nash, Polk, Rowan, Rutherford, Stanly, Surry, Swain, Transylvania, Union, Watauga, Wilkes,
Yadkin and Yancey.
Homeowners and renters in these areas may be eligible for FEMA financial assistance for displacement, basic home
repairs, personal property losses and other uninsured or underinsured disaster-caused expenses.
Disaster survivors who have not yet applied for FEMA assistance should apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov,
which is the quickest way to apply. Survivors can also apply using the FEMA App on mobile devices or call the FEMA
Helpline toll-free at 800-621-3362. The Helpline is open every day, and help is available in most languages. Those
who use a relay service, captioned telephone or other service, should give the FEMA representative their number for
that service. To view an accessible video on how to apply, visit Three Ways to Apply for FEMA Disaster Assistance –
YouTube.
Survivors can also visit a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) to apply for assistance in-person. To find additional
information on DRCs, visit, FEMA.gov/DRC.
Applicants will be contacted by an inspector within 10 days after applying and will be sent a decision letter within 10
days after the inspector’s call. Applicants have 60 days from the date of their decision letter to appeal if denied.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.