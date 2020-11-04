Press release from Only Hope WNC:
As of June 2019, the Department of Education reported over TWO and HALF MILLION students (grades K-12) homeless in the United States.
To combat this, Only Hope WNC, a local non-profit set up to raise awareness and funds to help fight youth homelessness in Henderson County will host their 9th annual Sleepout. November 8th a group of board members and concerned citizens will be sleeping out at the Historic Courthouse Downtown Hendersonville on Main St to raise awareness and funds to help in their efforts.
Sleepout 2020 kicks off Friday, November 6th @ 5:00pm with music starting @6pm information about Only Hope. The event officially kicks off @ 8:00pm and ends Saturday, November 7th @ 8:00am.
To be a part, to donate online, or to support in any other way please visit Only Hope’s website, onlyhopewnc.org or call Michael Absher @ 828.693.5499.
Together we can and will end youth homelessness.
