Press release from OnTrack WNC:
OnTrack WNC Financial Education & Counseling is offering its Credit Building Program to the Buncombe County community. This program is completely free and clients will leave with an understanding of how credit works, what goes into a credit score, receive a personalized evaluation of their credit report, and an action plan that will help them meet their personal goals with credit.
Credit reports contain valuable information on borrowing and payment history that banks, credit unions, landlords, insurance companies, and others use to determine credit worthiness. “Oftentimes, clients aren’t sure where to start when it comes to building and improving their credit. We’ve created a program that takes the guesswork out of this and offers a step-by-step approach for the client that is simple and easy to follow,” said Sarah Brown, Associate Executive Director of OnTrack WNC.
To get started with the Credit Builder Program, here are the steps to follow.
- Call 828-255-5166 and ask to book the Credit Builder Program.
- Attend our free weekly Credit Builder class (1.5 hour) to get a better understanding of credit so you can be ready for your in-person appointment.
- Attend your individual credit counseling session with one of our credit counselors who will help you understand what is on your personal credit report.
- Leave with a plan of action to help you meet your credit goals.
