Press release from OnTrack WNC:

OnTrack WNC Financial Education & Counseling is offering its Credit Building Program to the Buncombe County community. This program is completely free and clients will leave with an understanding of how credit works, what goes into a credit score, receive a personalized evaluation of their credit report, and an action plan that will help them meet their personal goals with credit.

Credit reports contain valuable information on borrowing and payment history that banks, credit unions, landlords, insurance companies, and others use to determine credit worthiness. “Oftentimes, clients aren’t sure where to start when it comes to building and improving their credit. We’ve created a program that takes the guesswork out of this and offers a step-by-step approach for the client that is simple and easy to follow,” said Sarah Brown, Associate Executive Director of OnTrack WNC.

To get started with the Credit Builder Program, here are the steps to follow.