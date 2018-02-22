Press release from OnTrack WNC:

Classes are free unless noted. Pre-registration required. Call today at 828-255-5166.

Housing classes

Homebuyer Education Series ($50 participant fee)

Our HUD-certified course provides a step-by-step explanation of the home-buying process, a fantastic resource book, and an opportunity to interact with local real estate/lending/legal professionals so that you can make an informed decision about the biggest investment you will probably ever make. Certificate received upon completion.

(2-part class) Saturdays, March 3 & 10, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Money Management and Credit Classes

Manage Your Money Series

Our most popular seminar deals with the basics of budgeting, setting goals, planning spending to realize goals, saving strategies, and tracking spending.

Thursdays, March 1, 8 & 15, 5:30-8 p.m.

Saturdays, March 17 & 24, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Understanding Credit. Get it. Keep it. Improve it.

Find out what credit is and why it’s important. Understand what affects your credit score. Gain knowledge of method to repair or establish credit.

Wednesday, March 7 from 5:30 to 7:00 pm

Tuesday, March 13 from 12:00 to 1:30 pm

Thursday, March 22 from 5:30 to 7:00 pm

Monday, March 26 from 12:00 to 1:30 pm

Budgeting and Debt Class

A budget plan is one of the best tools for financial empowerment. Learn how income, expenses, and debt all affect a successful budget and gain tools to help you create a realistic budget. Additionally, everyone has a different solution for managing debt. This class will discuss the array of options for managing your debt.

Tuesday, March 6, 12-1:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 14, 5:30-7 p.m.

Thursday, March 22, 12-1:30 p.m.

Monday, March 26, 5:30-7 p.m.

Women’s Financial Empowerment Center

How to Find Extra Income in Your Day-to-Day Life

Getting a second job or working extra hours are only two ways to help increase your cash flow. We will do several exercises to help you build a personalized plan to creatively decrease expenses and increase income.

Tuesday, March 6, 5:30-7 p.m.

Monday, March 19, 12-1:30 p.m.

Your Money Future: Vision. Protect. Invest.

(3-part series) During this FREE series, you will become empowered to start creating your own money vision for your financial life, address your insurance needs and take that first step toward investing in your retirement.

Tuesdays, March 27, April 3 & 10, 12-1:30 p.m.

Pre-registration required. Call OnTrack WNC at 828-255-5166.

All classes listed are held at OnTrack WNC offices – 50 South French Broad Ave. Second Floor