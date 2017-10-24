Press release from OnTrack WNC:

November Financial Education Schedule

Classes are free unless noted. Pre-registration required. Call today at 255-5166.

Housing Classes

Homebuyer Education Series – ($50.00 participant fee)

Our HUD-certified course provides a step-by-step explanation of the home-buying process, a fantastic resource book, and an opportunity to interact with local real estate / lending / legal professionals so that you can make an informed decision about the biggest investment you will probably ever make. Certificate received upon completion.

(2-part class) Saturdays, November 4 & 11 from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm

Home Energy Efficiency – Thanks to sponsorship support from The Biltmore Company® there is NO CHARGE for this class or for the energy saving tools.

Wednesday, November 29 from 5:30 to 7:30 pm

Money Management and Credit Classes

Manage Your Money Series

Our most popular seminar deals with the basics of budgeting, setting goals, planning spending to realize goals, saving strategies, and tracking spending.

Tuesdays, November 14, 21 and 28 from 5:30 to 8:00 pm

Understanding Credit. Get it. Keep it. Improve it.

Find out what credit is and why it’s important. Understand what affects your credit score. Gain knowledge of method to repair or establish credit.

Thursday, November 2 from 12:00 to 1:30 pm

Thursday, November 9 from 5:30 to 7:00 pm

Friday, November 17 from 12:00 to 1:30 pm

Monday, November 20 from 5:30 to 7:00 pm

Wednesday, November 29 from 12:00 to 1:30 pm

Budgeting and Debt Class

A budget plan is one of the best tools for financial empowerment. Learn how income, expenses, and debt all affect a successful budget and gain tools to help you create a realistic budget. Additionally, everyone has a different solution for managing debt. This class will discuss the array of options for managing your debt.

Thursday, November 2 from 5:30 to 7:00 pm

Tuesday, November 7 from 12:00 to 1:30 pm

Wednesday, November 15 from 5:30 to 7:00 pm

Monday, November 20 from 12:00 to 1:30 pm

Monday, November 27 from 5:30 to 7:00 pm

Women’s Financial Empowerment Center

Introduction to Homebuying

Thinking about purchasing a home, but don’t know where to start? Between realtors, banks, closing costs, and inspections, the task can seem overwhelming. But don’t worry – this introduction to first time homebuying will provide the answers you’ve been looking for and resources to help!

Wednesday, November 1 from 12:00 to 1:30 pm

Monday, November 13 from 5:30 to 7:00 pm

Preventing Identity Theft

Identity theft happens when someone steals your personal information and uses it without your permission. In this class, we’ll discuss how it happens, identify popular fraud and scam techniques, learn how to prevent identity theft, and explain what to do if you’re a victim of identity theft.

Tuesday, November 7 from 5:30 to 7:00 pm

Thursday, November 30 from 12:00 to 1:30 pm

Pre-registration required. Call OnTrack WNC today at 255-5166.

All classes listed are held at OnTrack WNC offices – 50 South French Broad Ave. Second Floor