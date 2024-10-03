Various organizations are providing free food to Western North Carolina residents affected by Tropical Storm Helene. This list will be updated as new information comes in:

Earth Fare has partnered with several of its vendors, including Inland Foods, to provide several truckloads of frozen food. More than $500,000 worth of frozen meat and fish, including individual meals, bulk boxes, burger patties, fish portions are available. Trucks will be parked in the parking lot of Earth Fare Asheville located at 66 Westgate Parkway beginning at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3 while supplies last. Earth Fare encourages commercial kitchens, food trucks and community centers to please accept these food items and distribute them to community members in need, and can contact Laurie Aker, director of marketing, at 828-772-0983 or direct message @earthfare on Instagram. Individuals and families are also welcome. Please note that this food is frozen, and recipients will need access to a heat source to prepare the food.

Free meals will continue to be served daily through Friday, Oct. 4 from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Blue Ridge School, Smokey Mountain Elementary School and Smoky Mountain High School in Haywood County.

The following food and water distribution sites will open Wednesday, Oct. 2 at noon. Please bring containers to refill water.

William W. Estes Elementary School – 275 Overlook Road, Asheville

Sand Hill Elementary – 154 Sand Hill School Road, Asheville (Please enter via Acton Circle)

North Windy Ridge Intermediate School – 20 Doan Road, Weaverville

Fairview Elementary School – 1355 Charlotte Highway, Fairview

In addition, Bear’s Smokehouse BBQ and World Central Kitchen will be providing free meals starting at 1 p.m. (and continuing while supplies last) at the First Baptist Church in Weaverville, located at 63 North Main St., in the back parking lot.

New Covenant Church in Clyde has supplies for folks who need them. Additionally, Clyde Central United Methodist Church on Charles Street is offering meals from noon-6 p.m.

UNC Asheville will open an on-campus, drive-thru water distribution site that is available for all local community members on Thursday, October 3rd, 2 to 4 p.m., or until supplies run out. Cases of bottled water will be distributed in the rear parking lot of UNC Asheville’s Kimmel Arena, located at 161 Campus Drive, Asheville, NC, 28804. Those who need water may enter campus via Campus Drive from Broadway Street. All other campus entrances will be closed.Community members do not need to exit their vehicles to receive their water, and there is a limit of one case of bottled water per vehicle.

Food in the form of Meals Ready to Eat (MRE) and bottled water are available at two distribution sites beginning today, Oct. 2. Two MRE packages per adult, and one per child will be allowed per day. Cases of bottled water are available, one case per family per day. Distribution will last until 7 p.m. or until supplies run out.

Asheville Middle School, 211 S. French Broad Avenue, Asheville

Lindwood Crump Shiloh Community Center, 121 Shiloh Road, Asheville

Other Water Distribution sites – open until 7 p.m., or supplies run out

Bulk water at Pack Square Park (70 Court Plaza) – Some containers are available but please bring your own if possible.