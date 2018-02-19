Press release from The League of Women Voters of Asheville-Buncombe County:

The League of Women Voters of Asheville-Buncombe County, Pisgah Legal Services, and Children First/Communities in Schools have joined together to present Civics 101. This series provides an opportunity for any community to learn about the roles and decision-making processes of our local governments and how citizens can advocate and get their voice heard.

This 4 week program will take place Tuesdays in March at the Arthur Edington Center from 6:00 – 7:30 pm. Come to one or all sessions.

Session Details

Tuesday, March 6, 2018

Asheville City Government

Jaime Matthews- Assistant to the City Manager

Dawa Hitch – Director of Communications and Public Engagement

Keith Young – Councilman of City of Asheville

Tuesday, March 13, 2018

Buncombe County Government

Kathy Hughes – Clerk to the Board of County Commissioners

Al Whitesides – County Commissioner – District 1

Tuesday , March 20, 2018

Justice Resource Center & Family Justice Center

Tiffany Iheanacho – Justice Resource Center Coordinator

Julie Klipp-Nicholson – Family Justice Center Coordinator

Honorable Susan M. Dotson-Smith – District Court Judge

Tuesday, March 27, 2018

Advocacy Training

Pisgah Legal Services

Light fare and refreshments will be provided. Spanish interpretation is available.

Please contact us by February 28th for childcare services.

Questions?

civics101@lwvab.org

828-333-0393