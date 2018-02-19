Press release from The League of Women Voters of Asheville-Buncombe County:
The League of Women Voters of Asheville-Buncombe County, Pisgah Legal Services, and Children First/Communities in Schools have joined together to present Civics 101. This series provides an opportunity for any community to learn about the roles and decision-making processes of our local governments and how citizens can advocate and get their voice heard.
This 4 week program will take place Tuesdays in March at the Arthur Edington Center from 6:00 – 7:30 pm. Come to one or all sessions.
Session Details
Tuesday, March 6, 2018
Asheville City Government
Jaime Matthews- Assistant to the City Manager
Dawa Hitch – Director of Communications and Public Engagement
Keith Young – Councilman of City of Asheville
Tuesday, March 13, 2018
Buncombe County Government
Kathy Hughes – Clerk to the Board of County Commissioners
Al Whitesides – County Commissioner – District 1
Tuesday , March 20, 2018
Justice Resource Center & Family Justice Center
Tiffany Iheanacho – Justice Resource Center Coordinator
Julie Klipp-Nicholson – Family Justice Center Coordinator
Honorable Susan M. Dotson-Smith – District Court Judge
Tuesday, March 27, 2018
Advocacy Training
Pisgah Legal Services
Light fare and refreshments will be provided. Spanish interpretation is available.
Please contact us by February 28th for childcare services.
Questions?
civics101@lwvab.org
828-333-0393
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.