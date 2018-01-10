Press release from Orison Books:

Local publisher Orison Books, a literary press focused on the life of the spirit from a broad range of perspectives, presents a reading by Jessie van Eerden, author of The Long Weeping: Portrait Essays, and Sam Roxas-Chua, author of Echolalia in Script: A Collection of Asemic Writing, at Malaprop’s Bookstore on Tuesday, January 30th at 6:00 PM.

Jessie van Eerden is the author of two novels, Glorybound (WordFarm), recipient of the 2012 Editorial Choice Fiction Prize from Foreword Reviews, and My Radio Radio (Vandalia Press, 2016). Her work has appeared in The Oxford American, Image, Cimarron Review, The River Teeth Reader, and Best American Spiritual Writing, among other places. Van Eerden received an MFA in nonfiction from the University of Iowa in 2007 and was awarded the 2007-2008 Milton Fellowship at Image and Seattle Pacific University for work on her first novel. She currently directs the low-residency MFA program at West Virginia Wesleyan College.

Sam Roxas-Chua is a poet and visual artist living in Eugene, Oregon. He is the owner of The Poetry Loft, a small business dedicated to community writing workshops and the promotion of poets and writers. Roxas-Chua holds an MFA from Pacific University. A chapbook of his poems, Fawn Language, was published by Tebot Bach in 2013, and a full-length collection, Saying Your Name Three Times Underwater, was released by Lithic Press in 2017.