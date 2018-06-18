Press release from Orison Books:

Orison Books is pleased to announce that The Long Weeping: Portrait Essays by Jessie van Eerden has been named the winner of the 20th annual Foreword INDIES Book of the Year Award in the essay category.

Foreword Reviews, a national book review periodical for books published by independent and university presses, announced the winners of its 2017 INDIES Book of the Year Awards on June 15th. The INDIES recognize the best books published by independent and university presses each year. All of the winners can be seen at https://www.forewordreviews.com/awards/winners/2017/.

Over 2,000 entries were submitted in 68 categories for the 2017 Foreword INDIES Awards. Foreword Reviews’ editors chose the finalists, and a panel of over 150 librarians and booksellers acted as judges to pick the winners.

“Van Eerden’s fundamentalist religious upbringing is recognized, not despised, as a vital part of her past, even as she moves into larger spiritual circles,” writes Foreword Reviews. “Traversing the full range of human experiences with grace, The Long Weeping insists that solace awaits on the other side of even the blackest tumult, if only it can be perceived and grasped.”

Orison Books is a non-profit literary press based in Asheville, NC, founded and edited by Luke Hankins, with a unique focus on the life of the spirit from a broad and inclusive range of perspectives.

Founded in 1998, Foreword Reviews is the only media company completely devoted to independent publishing. Foreword Reviews exclusively covers university and independent (non-“Big 5”) publishers, the books they publish, and their authors.