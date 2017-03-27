Press release from OSEGA Gymnastics:
A formal press release was sent out Friday announcing the induction of legendary gymnastics coach Miles Avery into The United States Gymnastics Hall of Fame. Miles, along with his wife Monica, are the owners of OSEGA Gymnastics in Asheville, NC. He is well known in our community for his outstanding career as both head coach of The Ohio State University men’s gymnastics team, and his four Olympic appearances as a men’s gymnastics coach, where he led Paul Hamm to an Olympic gold medal in the men’s all-around competition at the 2004 Athens, Greece Olympics.
Locals know him as the coach who invites special needs children in to his gym every Saturday for free, and as the host of the annual “Miles Avery Autism Awareness Classic”, where over one thousand gymnasts from throughout the region come to Asheville, NC to compete every year.
Miles is also known for his appearances on The American Ninja Warrior television show for the last two seasons, where he is the oldest competitor at age 58, to ever make a city final.
To read more about Miles Avery’s accomplishments and all the 2017 inductees from USA Gymnastics, click here.
