Press release from Our VOICE:

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM) and Our VOICE alongside local businesses, educational institutions and artists, will take part in the national campaign themed “Embrace Your Voice.” The goal of SAAM is to raise public awareness about sexual violence and educate communities on how to prevent it. Throughout the month, there will be opportunities for individuals to support Our VOICE’s programs and learn how they can promote safety, respect and equality in an effort to prevent sexual violence before it happens.

“The #MeToo Movement has broken the silence that much too often surrounds sexual assault and abuse. This past year the prevalence and the impact of sexual violence have never been more visible,” says Angélica Reza Wind, Executive Director of Our VOICE. “Ending sexual violence will take a community effort, and we are honored to be working with so many allies that want to be a part of the solution through awareness and action.”

Scheduled events include a #MeToo-inspired art display at Odyssey Clayworks, consent-focused foam swordplay for youth with the Wandering Swordsman organization, a Take Back the Night event at Warren Wilson College, a movie screening of the University of North Carolina Asheville student film “Believe Me,” a #MeToo Healing Circle, and TALENT: A Show!, a benefit for Our VOICE. During the month of April, 40% of proceeds from the sale of books from Firestorm Books and Coffee’s SAAM display will go to Our VOICE. In addition, several Asheville Brewers Alliance members will participate in Pints for Our VOICE, where $1 per pint of a selected brew will be donated to support Our VOICE’s programs.

For a comprehensive list of events being held in support of SAAM or to learn how you can participate, please visit ourvoicenc.org or email GrahamH@ourvoicenc.org.