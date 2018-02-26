Press release from Our VOICE:

Asheville, NC- You may remember Elizabeth Smart as a child abducted from her home and held captive for 9 months before her rescue. Now a woman, an activist for survivors, and a NY Times bestselling author, Elizabeth Smart shares her powerful message of hope and healing after sexual trauma.

Our VOICE, Buncombe County’s rape crisis and prevention center, welcomes Elizabeth Smart to Asheville on International Women’s Day, March 8th, 2018. Elizabeth Smart will discuss the healing journey that transformed her from survivor to thriver at a special event held at AB Tech, Mission Health Conference Center.

Elizabeth Smart will be introduced by North Carolina’s First Lady, Kristin Cooper. North Carolina Senator Terry Van Duyn will take the stage to introduce Kristen Cooper. Musical accompaniment will be performed Rhoda Weaver. Pre-release copies of Elizabeth Smarts’ new book, Where There’s Hope, will be available for sale at the event.

“From #MeToo to #Time’sUp, we are ready for a message of hope,” says Angélica Reza Wind, Our VOICE’s Executive Director. “As survivors everywhere are speaking out and raising their voices, we are proud be hosting an event that focuses on healing.”

“We’ve designed the program to include a private VIP Champagne Reception directly following the event, which will offer the community a chance to meet with and personally connect with Elizabeth Smart,” continues Wind. The VIP reception will also include music by Zingaro Soul, a local world-music ensemble, hors d’oeuvreand dessert prepared by local Chef Eric Scheffer.

“The outpouring of support that we’ve seen for this event from our business sponsors and allies show us that Asheville is ready to break the silence. Ticket sales are going great, and we’re expecting a full house on the 8th,” says Wind.To purchase tickets visit ourvoicenc.org or contact the office by phone at 828-252-7576.

All proceeds from Where There’s Hope, There’s Healing directly support Our VOICE’s 24/7 rape crisis and advocacy services for all people ages 13 and up who have been impacted by sexual violence and human trafficking in Buncombe County. Through prevention education in middle, high schools and colleges across the region, Our VOICE also works to prevent sexual violence from happening in the first place.

For more information contact: angelicaw@ourvoicenc.org