Press release:

“Unto These Hills,” one of the country’s most popular outdoor dramas, kicked off its 2018 summer season on June 2 and runs through August 18.

The third oldest outdoor drama in the United States, “Unto These Hills” unfolds Mon.-Sat. evenings at 8:00 p.m. in the newly renovated 2,100-seat Mountainside Theatre at 688 Drama Rd. in Cherokee. Parking is free for ticket holders.

Since its debut on July 1, 1950, “Unto These Hills” has entertained over six million people, telling the Cherokees’ rich story from 1780 to the twenty-first century. And for the first time in over a decade, that original production—updated for cultural sensitivity and extra stage drama—is back.

The play, which tells the gripping story of the Cherokee people, traces the tribe’s history from the height of its power, through the heartbreak of the Trail of Tears, into the modern day. Thousands of years in the making, “Unto These Hills” depicts ritual, betrayal, love, action, suspense and loss. Talented actors in spectacular regalia dance, sing and exhilarate amid elaborate sets complete with fog and fire, haunting music and thundering surround-sound effects.

Tickets may be purchased online by visiting http://visitcherokeenc.com or by phoning toll free 866-554-4557. Tickets are also available at the Cherokee Historical Association Box Office at 564 Tsali Blvd., from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., and at the Mountainside Theatre (during summer season; located at 688 Drama Road) from 4 p.m. until showtime.

Paid reservations are held for late arrival. All tickets are held at the box office (cash, Visa, and MasterCard are accepted). Personal checks are not accepted at any of our box office locations.

“Unto These Hills” general admission ticket prices:

Adults: $25.00

Children 6-12: $15.00

Children 5 and under: Free

“Unto These Hills” reserved ticket prices:

Adults: $28.00

Children 6-12: $18

Children 5 and under: Free

Discounts are available for groups of 15 or more. Custom itineraries that include other cultural attractions and/or events are available. Groups are encouraged to make advance reservations and must pay in full at least two weeks prior to date of arrival. Cancellations must be made two weeks in advance to receive a refund.

For any questions on group information please call 828-497-2111 ext. 215 or 866-554-4557 or contact us via email to michael@cherokee-nc.com.

Rain Insurance is available by contacting the box office up to one day prior to the show for $3 per ticket.