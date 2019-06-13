Press release from Diamond Brand Outdoors and Frugal Backpacker:

United By Blue (UBB), the sustainable outdoor apparel brand that pledges to remove a pound of trash from the world’s oceans and waterways for every product sold, announced today its plans for a warehouse sale and community cleanup weekend in Asheville, NC. The company is partnering with local organizations Diamond Brand, Frugal Backpacker and Asheville GreenWorks to host events held on June 21-23. The weekend-long warehouse sale, held outside Diamond Brand Outdoors, will offer customers a chance to get discounted samples and overstock, while the Saturday cleanup, co-hosted by Asheville Greenworks, will focus on removing litter from the banks of the French Broad River. Asheville is the sixth stop on United By Blue’s 2019 Waterway Cleanup Tour.

“The purpose of our Waterway Cleanup Tour is to bring the mission side of our business directly to the customers that support us,” says Maria McDonald, UBB’s Cleanup Programs Coordinator. “By pairing this cleanup with a warehouse sale, we’re bringing the full United By Blue experience to Asheville. You’ll be able to get a great deal on some of our past products and see your purchase in action — and be a part of it — at a community cleanup.”

The warehouse sale will be held outside Diamond Brand Outdoors in the aLoft hotel, located at 51 Biltmore Ave, on Friday, June 21 from 10 a.m. —8 p.m.; Saturday, June 22 from 10 a.m. — 8 p.m.; and Sunday, June 23 from 10 a.m. —6 p.m. It will include an array of outerwear, button-down shirts, graphic tees, bags and accessories, all with marked-down prices. A longtime partner of United By Blue, Diamond Brand Outfitters has been connecting people with nature through outdoor recreation in North Carolina for decades, while their sister company, Frugal Backpacker, provides outdoor recreation opportunities on a budget. Both brands emphasis social and environmental responsibility in their business practices.

The French Broad River Cleanup will take place on Saturday, June 22 from 9 a.m. to noon, hosted in partnership with Asheville Greenworks and Diamond Brand Outfitters. A natural partner for United By Blue, Asheville GreenWorks hosts community cleanup events year-round in Asheville, and contributes to the education and conservation of the environment in the area. Cleanup volunteers will gather at Salvage Station and spend the morning removing litter and debris from the riverbanks. There will be complimentary stainless steel water bottles and prizes awarded in a variety of categories, and the morning will conclude with a party at Salvage Station. In addition to the cleanup, volunteers are encouraged to attend the warehouse sale at the nearby aLoft hotel, where they’ll receive a free graphic t-shirt for their efforts.

United By Blue’s 2019 Waterway Cleanup Tour follows an impactful 2018 season where UBB team members and volunteers worked together to pull over 533,502 lbs of trash across 45 cleanups in 23 states (21 of which had never hosted a United By Blue cleanup). To sign up for an upcoming event or find out more about United By Blue’s cleanup and warehouse weekends, visit unitedbyblue.com/cleanups .