Press release from Jackson County Farmers Market:
The Jackson County Farmers Market is in full swing in downtown Sylva beginning April 1st. The market will take place each Saturday from 9:00 – 12:00 in Bridge Park on Railroad Avenue. We have beef, chicken, pork, butter, milk, goat meat and goat cheese, trout, strawberries, cucumbers, herbs and spices, granola and protein bars, plant starts, native plants and trees, herbal remedies, soap, honey, coffee, baked goods, artisan crafts and so much more. Everything found at the market is locally grown, raised or made. To kick off the season, there will be a Wood Fired Oven on hand that will offer personal pizzas with toppings and ingredients that are sourced from the market. Come on down and enjoy the bounty our local area has to offer!
For more information about the Jackson County Farmers Market, please visit our website www.
jacksoncountyfarmersmarket.org , like us on Facebook: @TheGloriousJacksonCountyFarmersMarket, follow us on Instagram @jacksoncountyfarmersmarket or call 828-393-5236.
