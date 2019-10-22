Press release from City of Hendersonville:

Downtown Hendersonville is proud to announce the total bear sales from the Bearfootin’ Auction held on October 19 totaled $57,400 benefitting local non-profits and the downtown program. This year set a record high even in light of the change of venue due to the weather. Downtown Hendersonville would like to thank Auctioneer John Lynn, the Friends of Downtown volunteers, City of Hendersonville Public Works, bidders, sponsors and artists that made this event such a success.

Auction results and a form to reserve a 2020 bear are available at downtownhendersonville.org/bearfootin-public-art-walk-2017/.