Press release from City of Hendersonville:
Downtown Hendersonville is proud to announce the total bear sales from the Bearfootin’ Auction held on October 19 totaled $57,400 benefitting local non-profits and the downtown program. This year set a record high even in light of the change of venue due to the weather. Downtown Hendersonville would like to thank Auctioneer John Lynn, the Friends of Downtown volunteers, City of Hendersonville Public Works, bidders, sponsors and artists that made this event such a success.
Auction results and a form to reserve a 2020 bear are available at downtownhendersonville.org/bearfootin-public-art-walk-2017/.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.