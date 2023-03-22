Press release from NCDOT:

I-26 West overnight closures scheduled for tonight, Thursday night

Consecutive overnight closures of Interstate 26 West will allow contract crews to reach a milestone in the construction of a new bridge for the Blue Ridge Parkway over the interstate.

A section of I-26 West between Long Shoals Road (Exit 37) and Brevard Road (Exit 31) is set to close no earlier than 8 p.m. tonight and Thursday night with the lanes reopening by 6 a.m. the following morning. The marked detour —with longer green lights to accommodate the extra traffic — diverts drivers to Long Shoals Road (N.C. 146) to Hendersonville Road (U.S. 25) to I-40 to Brevard Road and I-26/I-240 East.

Crews from Fluor-United and its subcontractors will lift and place segments of the new bridge during the closure along with the pushing and stressing of tendons that run through the entirety of the bridge deck. These are the last two segments of the eastern half of the new bridge.

The next major operation in this section of the I-26 widening project involves shifting all traffic to newly built lanes between Long Shoals Road and a location north of the Blue Ridge Parkway. This traffic shift is slated for later this spring.

The I-26 widening project will reduce congestion and improve travel times upon completion in the spring of 2025.

Transportation officials remind drivers to remain alert, travel with care and obey all posted signs approaching and within the construction zone.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.