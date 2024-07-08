Overnight closures return to Interstate 26 East four nights this week with Brevard Road serving as the main detour with longer green lights on the route.

A contractor for the N.C. Department of Transportation will close a four-mile stretch of I-26 East between Brevard Road (Exit 33) and Long Shoals Road (Exit 37) on Monday through Thursday nights. The closure on Wednesday night will extend from Brevard Road to U.S. 25 (Exit 44).

These closures will begin no earlier than 7 p.m. based on traffic conditions and conclude before 6 a.m.

The marked detour — complete with longer green lights along the route — will direct drivers south on Brevard Road (N.C. 191) to Long Shoals Road (N.C. 146) and to I-26. The Wednesday detour will continue drivers on Long Shoals Road to U.S. 25 South (Hendersonville Road) and back to I-26.

Crews from Fluor-United Joint Venture will utilize the closures to safely work over the eastbound lanes, including the Blue Ridge Parkway, where they will be removing concrete from the new bridge. Crews also plan to install permanent signs including one near Airport Road. On Wednesday, a sub-contractor for Archer-Wright will install permanent lane markings on I-26 East from Fanning Bridge Road to U.S. 25.

These operations a part of the I-26 widening projects in Buncombe and Henderson Counties.