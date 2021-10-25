Press release from Buncombe County:

On Tuesday, Oct. 26, all three COVID vaccines and boosters will be available for free at Charles D. Owen Middle Schoolfrom 3-6 p.m. Anyone 12 and older is eligible to receive the vaccine. Anyone 18 and older getting the first vaccine is eligible for a $100 incentive card.

Buncombe County COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

All residents 12 years and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Visit the Buncombe County Vaccination Clinic at 40 Coxe Avenue; open every week, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Vaccines are provided at no cost and no appointment is necessary. Click here to learn more about our COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic.

Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson booster shots are also available at the Buncombe County COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, Monday through Friday from 9 AM and 4 PM. Eligibility criteria must be met in order to receive the booster shot. Click here to learn more about boosters and eligibility requirements.

Find Other Vaccine Providers

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services website offers the NCDHHS Find a Vaccine Location page that lists all of the COVID-19 vaccine providers in North Carolina. Use this resource to find a vaccine provider near you.

Buncombe County In-Home Vaccination Program

Let us bring the COVID-19 vaccine directly to you with the Buncombe County Homebound Vaccination Program. This program offers free, COVID-19 vaccine for residents who, due to age or health conditions, find it difficult to leave the house. This service provides eligible residents and their households with first, second, and booster dose vaccines of Pfizer, Moderna, and the single shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Call the Buncombe Ready Team at (828) 419-0095 or email ready@buncombecounty.org to be added to the list. Click here to learn more about the Buncombe County In-Home Vaccination Program.