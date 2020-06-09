Press release from Pack Memorial Library:

While Asheville’s protests, marches, and rallies are on everyone’s minds, at least one person is also thinking about preservation of historical records.

“We’re looking for photos, signs, flyers, stories, and other materials that document the #JusticeforGeorgeFloyd and #BlackLivesMatter protests,” said Katherine Calhoun Cutshall, Manager of the North Carolina Room. The materials will be added to the recently formed Black Asheville History Project Collection and made available to the community for research.

Cutshall suggests that people tag their photos @AVLHistory, #BlackHistoryMatters, and #BlackAVLHistoryProject, or email them to packnc@buncombecounty.org.

The Black Asheville History Project was started by the North Carolina Room at Pack Memorial Library in coordination with the Buncombe County Community Engagement Team and other community partners to build a more representative and diverse collection of historical materials related to African Americans in Buncombe County and other communities in western North Carolina. The project began in early 2019 and will continue through 2025, or until the project reaches its ultimate goal: ensuring that at least 25 percent of the North Carolina Room’s collections catalogue pertains to the history of African Americans in this county and region.

“What’s happening today will be history tomorrow,” Cutshall reminds us. “We need to preserve it so we never forget.”