Notice from U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs:
The Western North Carolina VA Health Care System is partnering with Vietnam Veterans of America and the North Carolina State Council to bring a Toxic Exposure/PACT Act Veterans Town Hall to Asheville.
The event will be held Saturday, April 1, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the AB Tech Asheville Conference Center at 16 Fernihurst Drive, Asheville, NC.
Presentations will include “Understanding the health effects of military toxic exposure” and “PACT Act Disability Benefits.”
Veterans and their families are encouraged to attend. Western North Carolina VA Health Care System and Veterans Benefits Administration and other organizations will have tables manned at the event to answer questions Veterans may have about changes occurring under the PACT Act.
Follow us on Facebook for future information about the Town Hall Meeting which will be released as it becomes available.
Find out more: https://www.va.gov/res…/the-pact-act-and-your-va-benefits/
