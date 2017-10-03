Press release:

On October 31st, novelist and playwright Jamieson Ridenhour (Barking Mad; The House of the Yaga) and actor Hayley Heninger (Transplanting; How to Love Your Demon) will launch Palimpsest, a bi-weekly audio drama about memory, identity, and ghosts. The first season will run for ten episodes from Halloween through March of 2018.

A classic ghost story in the tradition of Shirley Jackson and Peter Straub, Palimpsest tells the story of Anneliese Glaser, who is still mourning the death, years earlier, of her sister Claire. The podcast is presented as Anneliese’s audio notes to her former therapist as she works through her feelings about her sister, but soon takes an eerie turn to document hauntings in her new apartment, as well as Anneliese’s potentially flawed memories of Claire. As Anneliese experiences more hauntings, she is forced to confront disturbing truths about her own past.

Ridenhour and Heninger began work on the podcast after collaborating on The Magnetic Theatre’s production of Ridenhour’s play Terry Tempest: The Final Interview in March, developing the story and the character of Anneliese over several months before beginning recording in August. Ridenhour writes and produces the show, and Heninger provides the voice of Anneliese. Guest actors in season one include Carrie Kimbrell Kimzey, Allen Law, Samantha LeBroq, Cody Magourick, and Alyx Smith. The soundtrack is written and performed by indie rocker Ian Ridenhour, and local artist Megan Lee created the Palimpsest logo.

Palimpsest will be available on podcast subscription services such as iTunes, Stitcher, and GooglePlay, or directly from the show’s website at www.thepalimpsestpodcast.com.