Press release from MountainTrue:

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — MountainTrue, Center for Cultural Preservation and Appalachian Landslide Consultants invite the public to a Community Forum on Landslide Risk and Prevention on Monday, March 12 at 5:30 p.m. at the Henderson County Public Library in Hendersonville.

The evening will begin with an abbreviated version of “Come Hell or High Water,” a film that documents the impacts of the Great Flood of 1916 by David Weintraub, executive director of the Center for Cultural Preservation. Then Jennifer Bauer, co-owner and principal geologist with Appalachian Landslide Consultants, will present on landslide risk in our region and the benefits and utility of landslide hazard maps. The evening will conclude with a panel discussion and question-and-answer session featuring Bauer, Weintraub and Gray Jernigan, southern regional director of MountainTrue.

“After speaking with over three dozen mountain elders from seven counties whose families were directly impacted by landslides in the 1916 flood, I realize how important knowledge is when it comes to local history and building decisions,” Weintraub said. “If we build or live in places that are prone to landslides, it’s important we’re armed with that knowledge. Without it, we put ourselves and our loved ones in harm’s way.”

“The first step in protecting ourselves from natural hazards, is understanding them,” Bauer said. “This forum is an educational opportunity for people to learn about landslides as a hazard in our mountains, and how landslide mapping helps us better understand and prepare for this hazard.”

“With this forum, we hope to provide information about landslide hazards in our region and start a conversation about steps communities can take to protect lives, property and the environment from potential destruction,” Jernigan said. “Knowledge is empowering, and we hope people will walk away with an understanding of landslide risks and ways we can reduce that risk.”

About MountainTrue

MountainTrue is the oldest grassroots environmental nonprofit in North Carolina and champions resilient forests, clean waters and healthy communities. We engage in policy advocacy at all levels of government, local project advocacy, and on-the-ground environmental restoration projects across 23 counties in our region.

About the Center for Cultural Preservation

The Center for Cultural Preservation is dedicated to preserving the culture, history and adaptive strategies of our nation’s cultural legacies. By honoring and transmitting these cultural traditions, we offer today’s citizenry as closer connection with their recent past that’s more sustainable over the long term.

Appalachian Landslide Consultants

Appalachian Landslide Consultants helps protect life and property by identifying landslide hazards in Western North Carolina. The goal of landslide hazard identification is to assist both public and private property owners in assessing the risk and subsequent damage that may occur if landslides are present or likely triggered.

What: Community Forum on Landslide Risk and Prevention

When: Monday, March 12 – 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: Henderson County Public Library, 301 N. Washington St., Hendersonville, N.C.