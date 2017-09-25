Press release from Pardee UNC Health Care:

What: A ribbon cutting ceremony and physician reception to introduce Pardee Adult & Family Medicine to the community. The ribbon cutting ceremony is free and open to the public. A brief reception with light refreshments will follow the ceremony, and family medicine physicians S. Grey Tilden, M.D., and Tanya Chin, M.D., will be available to meet and talk with guests.

When: Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 4 p.m.

Where: 1824 Pisgah Drive in Laurel Park, previously the site of Pardee Hematology and Oncology.

Why: In response to a growing demand for primary care services for children and adults, Pardee UNC Health Care is opening a new adult and family medicine practice in Laurel Park. Pardee Adult & Family Medicine offers primary care medical services to adults and children of all ages. Drs. Tilden and Chin are now accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment, call 828-694-8427.