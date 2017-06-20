Hendersonville, N.C. – Pardee Hospital Foundation announced the 2017 Physician of the Year and Philanthropist of the Year at its annual gala, A Black Tie Affair, on Saturday, June 17 at the Technology Building at Blue Ridge Community College. Peter Goodfield, M.D., a board-certified cardiologist at Pardee UNC Health Care, was honored with the Physician of the Year award and Flat Rock resident Mary Olson was named the Philanthropist of the Year.

This is the fifth year that the Foundation has presented the Physician of the Year Award, which is given to a Pardee physician whose career has been defined by medical excellence, dedication to compassionate patient care and a commitment to improving the lives of people throughout the community. This is the 14th year the Foundation has presented the Philanthropist of the Year Award, which recognizes a member of the community who has made an outstanding contribution to Pardee UNC Health Care, Pardee Hospital Foundation and the improvement of the community’s health care.

Peter Goodfield, M.D., F.A.C.C., is a board-certified cardiologist at Pardee UNC Health Care and sees patients at Hendersonville Cardiology Associates. He founded and currently serves as medical director of the HeartLife Cardiac Rehabilitation Program at Pardee and as an adjunct assistant professor in the Department of Family Medicine at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Having previously served as chief of staff, over the past 11 years, Dr. Goodfield has served on the Pardee board of directors, during which time chaired the Performance Improvement Committee, was a member of the Joint Advisory Committee, and was a member of the Executive Committee and vice chair at various times. He served as a member and then chairman of the hospital’s Institutional Review Board from 1993 to 2013. He has served as principal investigator in dozens of clinical trials at Pardee and has published research in several medical journals. He and his wife reside in Hendersonville.

Mary Olson is a patron of Pardee Hospital Foundation, supporting the Capital Campaign, sponsoring the annual black-tie gala, and serving as a sponsor and committee member of the Women Helping Women initiative since its inception. Olson retired from more than 40 years of teaching in California in 1993 when she and her husband John moved to Flat Rock. She is a patron of the Hendersonville Symphony Orchestra, an avid supporter of the arts and was involved in the American Kennel Club for a number of years showing Dandie Dinmont Terriers.

The event celebrated Pardee UNC Health Care’s dedication to serving the medical needs of Henderson County and Western North Carolina. The gala included dinner, dancing, live music, a silent auction and a raffle, with the final amount raised reaching $140,000.

Pardee Memorial Hospital Foundation was approved as a nonprofit Foundation in January 1996. The Foundation exists to educate and inspire the community to support Pardee UNC Health Care. Since its inception, the Foundation has generated more than $30 million in pledges and cash gifts for Pardee services. For more information, visit www.pardeehospitalfoundation.org or call 828-233-2700.

Pardee UNC Health Care is a not-for-profit community hospital founded in 1953 and is managed by UNC Health Care. The hospital is licensed for 222 acute care beds. Pardee has several locations separate from the main campus, including a comprehensive physician practice network, two urgent care locations and five orthopedic clinics. For more information or to find a physician, visit www.pardeehospital.org.