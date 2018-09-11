Press release from Pardee UNC Health Care:

Pardee UNC Health Care will host a seminar on managing lower back pain on Thursday, Sept. 13, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Henderson County Health Sciences Center (second floor, room 2003), located at 805 6th Avenue West in Hendersonville. Sonny Guram, M.D., an orthopedic spine surgeon at Southeastern Sports Medicine and Orthopedics, a department of Pardee Hospital, will discuss an often-overlooked cause of lower back pain. He will also cover the importance of receiving a proper diagnosis and a variety of treatment options, including non-operative treatments and a minimally invasive surgical procedure.

A licensed physical therapist will demonstrate exercises to help alleviate lower back pain. Dr. Guram will be available to answer questions and speak one-on-one with guests afterward. The seminar is free and light snacks and beverages will be provided. To register, visit www.pardeehospital.org/classes-events. For more information, call 828-274-4555.

