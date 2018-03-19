Press release from Pardee UNC Health Care:

Pardee UNC Health Care is accepting applications for its 2018 Junior Volunteer Program now through Monday, April 16. The 2018 summer session begins at orientation on Monday, June 18 or Monday, June 25, and continues through Friday, Aug. 10. Applicants must complete the application form found online at pardeehospital.org/about-us/volunteer.

As junior volunteers, students will learn the value of community service and get exposure to the health care setting. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

Escorting patients and visitors to their destinations.

Transporting patients and visitors in wheelchairs.

Working in the Garden Café and Orchards Café.

Assisting in various other departments.

Junior volunteers are expected to work at least four hours per week, Monday through Friday, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Junior volunteers will not volunteer on weekends. To be considered, applicants must meet all the following requirements:

Be at least 14 years old by April 1, 2018.

Complete and return all application documents to Karla Reese, volunteer services manager, by April 16, 2018 (include required signatures of both the student and parent/guardian).

Attend the required orientation meeting on either Monday, June 18, or Monday, June 25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Volunteers must complete one of these orientations in its entirety, no exceptions.

Applicants may email their application to karla.reese@unchealth.unc.edu, hand-deliver their completed application packet to Karla Reese or Barbara Alexander in the Chaplain’s office, or mail it to:

Attention: Karla Reese

Pardee UNC Health Care

Volunteer Services-Box 2

800 N. Justice Street

Hendersonville, NC 28791

For additional information, contact Karla Reese at 828-696-4240 or karla.reese@unchealth.unc.edu.

Pardee UNC Health Care is a not-for-profit community hospital founded in 1953 and is managed by UNC Health Care. The hospital is licensed for 222 acute care beds. Pardee has several locations separate from the main campus, including a comprehensive physician practice network, a cancer center, two urgent care locations and five orthopedic clinics. For more information or to find a physician, visit www.pardeehospital.org.